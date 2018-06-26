English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Apple, Google release new tools for teachers

26 JUN 2018

Tech giants Apple and Google separately released new tools in their respective education-centred apps designed to boost the resources available to teachers.

In an update to its Classroom app, Google sought to help educators curb cheating with controls which lock student tablets into the assignment screen during tests. Google also debuted new organisational features enabling teachers to group assignments by topic, and track interactions with students and parents.

The company is also opening up a new virtual reality tool, Tour Creator, which will let users design virtual reality experiences using Google Street View content and add custom narration.

Meanwhile, Apple launched its Schoolwork app (pictured, right), three months after unveiling it at an education event in March. The free app is designed to make it easier for teachers to create assignments, personalise lessons and track student progress.

Notably, it also lets teachers tap into other popular education apps, including Explain Everything, Tynker, GeoGebra and Kahoot, for interactive lessons.

Apple highlighted the app’s data privacy features, noting schools are the ones who “own and control the accounts used by their students and decide when student progress information is shared”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google turns Lens focus onto app market

Russia presses Apple on Telegram ban

Apple tackles unauthorised location data sharing
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association