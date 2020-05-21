 Apple, Google release Covid-19 tracing tech - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple, Google release Covid-19 tracing tech

21 MAY 2020

Apple and Google launched a jointly-developed Covid-19 (coronavirus) exposure tracking technology, designed to enable health authorities to develop contact-tracing apps.

In a statement, the companies said their Exposure Notifications technology was available to enable production of iOS and Android apps. The main purpose of the set-up is to provide services offering rapid notifications, “which is especially important to slowing the spread of the disease with a virus that can be spread asymptomatically”.

The tool will not collect or use location data from devices and users will be required to opt-in to any apps developed using it: “if a person is diagnosed with Covid-19, it is up to them whether or not to report that in the public health app”.

Apple and Google claimed the privacy protections would boost user adoption, considered a key element in the success of contact-tracing apps.

In separate Twitter posts, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai emphasised the technology aimed to help public health agencies in their tracing efforts, while protecting user privacy.

The companies revealed they were teaming up to develop the technology in April.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

WHO plans Covid-19 symptom checker app

Apple, Google impose strict Covid-19 app data rules

Apple offers $18M to settle FaceTime sabotage lawsuit
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association