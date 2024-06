The Mobile World Live team discuss the role AI is playing in the telecoms sector and what could be achieved in the future, as hype continues to grow. During the pod, we also speak to AI trailblazer Nvidia about its rapid rise and operator 3 UK on its plans for the technology.

0:00: Intro

02:00: Topic panel discussion

06:00: Operator AI motivation

12:00: Tech AI battle

15:00: Nvidia interview

27:00: 3 UK interview