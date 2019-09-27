 ZTE’s Sergio Parolari elected 3GPP RAN2 Vice Chairman – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE Updates 2019-20

ZTE’s Sergio Parolari elected 3GPP RAN2 Vice Chairman

27 SEP 2019

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that Mr. Sergio Parolari has been elected Vice Chairman of 3GPP RAN2. This is another breakthrough of ZTE’s leadership in 3GPP since Ms. Gao Yin was elected Vice Chairwoman of 3GPP RAN3 in August 2017.

As a key contributor in 3GPP for 17 years, Sergio Parolari has been a regular RAN2 delegate since January 2010. Sergio has been active in many LTE and NR topics, including carrier aggregation, dual connectivity, machine-type communications, proximity services, NB-IoT and 5G NR. Moreover, he is the rapporteur of the 5G Stage 2 specification TS37.340 on “Multi-connectivity”.

At 3GPP, besides holding the Vice Chairman positions in RAN2 and RAN3, ZTE is the main driver of various technical standards, such as NOMA, 2-Step RACH, CoMP, ATSSS and 5G slicing enhancement. Meanwhile, ZTE is also holding positions of chief editor of a number of technical standards, such as multiple connectivity, NG-RAN data transmission and NR electromagnetic compatibility.

“Congratulations to Sergio Parolari! By means of the joint efforts of the industry, we hope that 3GPP will continue to develop high-quality global standards for 5G NR and future mobile communications.” said Wang Xinhui, ZTE Vice President and Director of Wireless Standardization and Industrial Relationship. “ZTE is honored to work with the rest of 3GPP community to contribute to the success of the wireless industry.”

With membership in over 70 international standardization organizations, such as ITU, 3GPP, ETSI, IEEE, NGMN, and CCSA, ZTE has more than 40 experts taking key positions, such as president and rapporteur, in international standardization organizations.

As a major participant and contributor in 3GPP and other international standard organizations, ZTE has submitted more than 45,000 papers to standard organizations as well as over 7,000 5G NR/NexGenCore international standard proposals to 3GPP. By June 15, 2019, ZTE had declared 1,424 families of 5G Standard-Essential Patents (SEP) and patent applications to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association