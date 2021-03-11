 ZTE Successfully Completes SuperDSS First-Stage Live Trial in Thailand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE Successfully Completes SuperDSS First-Stage Live Trial in Thailand

11 MAR 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has completed the first-stage field trial of the SuperDSS tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution in Thailand. The first-stage trial will pave the way for commercial deployments of SuperDSS in the country.

Today, with 5G commercial services rapidly spreading globally, mobile networks have become more and more complex than before, under the condition of the coexistence of 3G, 4G and 5G technologies. Currently, the majority of the mobile connections will still rely on 4G and 3G networks in the next four to five years.

ZTE’s SuperDSS solution is a game breaker. The former DSS solution only supports dynamic sharing between 4G and 5G. However, the SuperDSS solution makes great progress to include 2G/3G as well. It implements 5G deployments while ensuring legacy 2G/3G networks. Thus, it can provide much enhanced applicability and flexibility for operators who still have legacy services.

For traffic requirements of 3G/4G/5G with 15MHz 2100MHz spectrum in Thailand, ZTE’s SuperDSS solution allows the operator to dynamically adjust the amount of spectrum available. It also takes advantage of AI to further optimize the implementation, significantly relaxing the requirements on human resources and time for network O&M. In the near future, NB-IoT will also be added into this solution.

The field trial in Thailand this time evaluates different aspects of ZTE’s SuperDSS solution in the existing network environment, including the upgrade performance from 3G/4G network to 3G/4G/5G network, NR user performance under both NSA and SA modes, and LTE/NR user performance with different UMTS carrier configurations.

Once ZTE’s SuperDSS solution is activated, the UMTS, LTE and NR can schedule the resources flexibly, based on the actual traffic load. Not only are high-quality 5G services available, but traditional voice services and LTE functions, like carrier aggregation experiences, are also guaranteed with stable KPI.

Moving forward, ZTE will work closely with operators to continuously optimize the solution, and will further enhance network operation efficiency in large-scale commercial deployments.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association