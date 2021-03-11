ZTE Successfully Completes SuperDSS First-Stage Live Trial in Thailand - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has completed the first-stage field trial of the SuperDSS tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution in Thailand. The first-stage trial will pave the way for commercial deployments of SuperDSS in the country.

Today, with 5G commercial services rapidly spreading globally, mobile networks have become more and more complex than before, under the condition of the coexistence of 3G, 4G and 5G technologies. Currently, the majority of the mobile connections will still rely on 4G and 3G networks in the next four to five years.

ZTE’s SuperDSS solution is a game breaker. The former DSS solution only supports dynamic sharing between 4G and 5G. However, the SuperDSS solution makes great progress to include 2G/3G as well. It implements 5G deployments while ensuring legacy 2G/3G networks. Thus, it can provide much enhanced applicability and flexibility for operators who still have legacy services.

For traffic requirements of 3G/4G/5G with 15MHz 2100MHz spectrum in Thailand, ZTE’s SuperDSS solution allows the operator to dynamically adjust the amount of spectrum available. It also takes advantage of AI to further optimize the implementation, significantly relaxing the requirements on human resources and time for network O&M. In the near future, NB-IoT will also be added into this solution.

The field trial in Thailand this time evaluates different aspects of ZTE’s SuperDSS solution in the existing network environment, including the upgrade performance from 3G/4G network to 3G/4G/5G network, NR user performance under both NSA and SA modes, and LTE/NR user performance with different UMTS carrier configurations.

Once ZTE’s SuperDSS solution is activated, the UMTS, LTE and NR can schedule the resources flexibly, based on the actual traffic load. Not only are high-quality 5G services available, but traditional voice services and LTE functions, like carrier aggregation experiences, are also guaranteed with stable KPI.

Moving forward, ZTE will work closely with operators to continuously optimize the solution, and will further enhance network operation efficiency in large-scale commercial deployments.