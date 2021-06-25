 ZTE set to launch its new-generation 4K Wi-Fi 6 set-top box globally - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE set to launch its new-generation 4K Wi-Fi 6 set-top box globally

25 JUN 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation will officially launch its new-generation Wi-Fi 6 set-top box ZXV10 B866V6-H at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC 2021).

ZTE’s ZXV10 B866V6-H, employing Wi-Fi 6 technology, enables network connection to be of high speed, low latency and high stability. Also, the set-top box supports 4K ultra-high-definition resolution. Backed up with the Android TV operating system, the set-top box has a rich video content ecosystem and can customize high-quality smart TV operating system solutions.

Additionally, based on the quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 architecture, the set-top box employs the industry’s latest chip solution and achieves superior performance, which helps operators quickly develop services and increase brand stickiness.

ZTE has taken the lead in introducing advanced video coding technique AOMedia Video 1 (AV1), and assisted operators in deploying AV1 Video Codec, thereby bringing a clear and smooth viewing experience and improving user satisfaction. Furthermore, this set-top box has been rewarded the iF Design Award for its unique appearance design.

As the world’s leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE is committed to the development and application of high-quality products. Moving forward, ZTE will keep working with operators for further home video service development and product innovations in the Wi-Fi 6 scenario.

 

 

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

