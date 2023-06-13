 ZTE secures two major awards at the Asian Telecom Awards 2023 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE secures two major awards at the Asian Telecom Awards 2023

13 JUN 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has been honored with two prestigious awards at the Asian Telecom Awards 2023. ZTE received the “Technology Innovation of the Year – Philippines” and “HR Initiative of the Year – Philippines” awards. These accolades acknowledge ZTE’s outstanding accomplishments and initiatives among Asia’s top telecommunications companies.

The Asia Telecom Awards commend the endeavors of telecommunications companies across Asia in delivering the top-notch products and services in a challenging market. ZTE distinguished itself from the competition by utilizing ZTE XGS-PON for network expansion and implementing the Filipino Localization Improvement Program (FLIP). FLIP focuses on enhancing the skills of local engineers and driving localization efforts, demonstrating ZTE’s commitment to empowering the Filipino telecommunications industry.”

ZTE bagged the Technology Innovation of the Year – Philippines award for its partnership with Converge ICT Solutions Inc., the country’s fastest growing fiber internet provider.  ZTE introduced the first residential XGS-PON services in the Philippines through Converge, enabling an industry-first average speed of 8 Gbps. This brings a first-world country experience for the Converge’s clientele, catering to bandwidth-hungry applications, more users, and an increased number of devices.

“ZTE Philippines will continue to be the country’s partner in bringing forth second-to-none technology innovations, remaining faithful to our commitment towards driving the digital economy,” said Zhang Chaohao, CMO of ZTE Philippines.

Meanwhile, ZTE also claimed the HR Initiative of the Year – Philippines award for its FLIP program, a meticulously  planned talent management strategy aimed at recruiting, and nurturing digital talents in the industry. Additionally, ZTE has entered into a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with two of the Philippines’ premier universities, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, as part of an Industry-Academe Linkage Program (IALP). This collaboration strengthens industry-academe partnerships and fosters mutual growth.

“All these initiatives and partnerships initiated by ZTE Philippines steer the company towards a successful direction, as well as contribute to the country’s economic development as a whole given the exceptional talent that ZTE plans to attract, develop and retain,” said Jin Zhichao, CTO of ZTE Philippines.

“Being a company that believes in the quality of the Filipino workforce, we look forward to attracting and nurturing even more outstanding talents from the Philippines,” concluded Liu Feng, HR Director of ZTE Philippines.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association