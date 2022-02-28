ZTE releases UniSite NEO solution, innovative products to help operators build simplified and green network

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched its UniSite NEO solution as well as a series of industry-leading innovative products at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

The NEO solution and innovative products can be used to support such scenarios as 5G construction, 4G modernization, RAN sharing, and capacity enhancement to build a leading, simplified and green 5G network.

OmniUBR Series – industry’s leading 3-sector-in-1

ZTE has launched the industry unique 12T12R OmniUBR, achieving the integration of dual-band and 3 sectors into one box, in which each sector supports 1800MHz and 2100MHz with 4T4R. The transmitting power of each sector can be flexibly shared between the two bands.

The other OmniUBR is 6T6R and it can support 3 sectors integrated with 700MHz, 800MHz and 900MHz triple-band, equivalent to the integration of 9 low-band RRUs into one. It is the industry’s lightest and smallest 6T6R, weighing 39kg and containing 37L.

For network modernization, thanks to the OmniUBRs, only two radio modules can support a 3-sector-site with the most widely-used 5 bands in the highly fragmented Sub-3GHz spectrum. This makes the number of radio modules, the overall footprint and the power consumption reducing by 87%, 57% and 40% respectively, greatly improving deployment efficiency and O&M costs.

RAN sharing-oriented ultra-high power UBR and ultra-wide band Massive MIMO

In response to the high 5G investment, more and more operators choose RAN sharing for 5G introduction together with 4G modernization, leading to the increasing requirements for radio modules with multi-band, wide bandwidth, high power, and large capacity.

For 4G modernization and 5G anchoring, ZTE has launched a series of UBR products to satisfy the requirements in RAN sharing scenarios. For 1800MHz and 2100MHz, the dual-band UBR can support 4×160W high transmitting power, and the power can be flexibly shared by multiple operators between the two bands.

For 5G deployment, ZTE’s new-generation wide-band Massive MIMO product series can easily cope with C-band 400M bandwidth for multiple operators. By virtue of the same new-generation hardware platform, the wide-band Massive MIMO product series have smaller weight and lower power consumption, compared with the previous generation products.

New-generation Massive MIMO with excellent performance

With the new-generation hardware platform powered by ZTE’s upgraded E2E in-house developed chipsets, the efficiency and integration of the system are significantly improved, reducing the weight, volume and power consumption of the products dramatically.

ZTE’s new-generation Massive MIMO product series are greatly promoted, to support 192 antenna elements, 200M bandwidth and 320W transmitting power, reducing the weight and volume of the products by 30%-40%. It can be easily installed by single person and operated by one hand, which greatly boosts the network deployment efficiency for operators.

Furthermore, the basic working power consumption of the new-generation Massive MIMO products is 30%, lower than previous generation products. With the millisecond level intelligent PA voltage adjustment, additional 15% power consumption saving can be achieved, reducing the overall power consumption by 40%.

Industry’s lightest Massive MIMO weighing only 9kg

For 5G coverage and capacity enhancement, there are scenarios where the site acquisition is difficult, and the installation conditions are limited, such as streets, scenic spots and campuses. ZTE has launched the industry’s lightest 32TR Massive MIMO, weighing only 9kg, which makes site acquisition, installation and deployment much easier. Compared with the 8T8R solution, the capacity of the new Massive MIMO can increase by over twice than before, and the coverage can be enhanced by 30%.

Enhanced BBU with all-RATs large capacity and network intelligence

Based on the existing BBU frame, ZTE keeps developing the next-generation processing boards for the continuous enhancement of capabilities. The new boards support 2G/3G/4G/5G multi-mode large capacity and 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing, and the BBU supports 90 5G cells.

Furthermore, with AI-native capability in BBU, the Radio Composer solution is realized and works for optimizing user experiences and network efficiency. With additional computing boards and the NodeEngine solution, the enhanced capacity of BBU can support local traffic offloading and intelligent QoS guarantee for 5G private networks, enabling the digital transformation of the industry.

“The evolution of wireless networks is often incremental. The emergence of new technology and spectrum places heavy loads on infrastructure, especially sites,” said Dr. Bai Gang, Vice President of ZTE. “This brings high costs and keeps driving up energy consumption. ZTE believes that the key to this is ‘simplification’, making the network ultimate simple and green through technology innovation.”