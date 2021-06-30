ZTE releases Radio Composer – Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network white paper

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has released a white paper on Radio Composer, an intelligent orchestration radio network solution aiming to improve 5G user experiences, facilitate 5G network potential and maximize 5G network value through the innovative AI-based intelligent orchestration engine.

In 5G era, the networks become more and more complex with 2G/3G/4G/5G multi-band and multi-mode coexistence and co-evolution. More services are carried over 5G, such as AR/VR, IoT, autopilot, machine vision and holographic call, etc. In addition, 5G is designed to serve multiple scenarios including eMBB, mMTC and URLLC consequently with increased 5G terminal complexity in accommodating these new application scenarios, all of which pose unprecedented challenges to operators in network operation and development.

The white paper elaborates on the architecture, key technologies and future-oriented evolution of the Radio Composer solution, with both user orchestration and network orchestration. User orchestration leverages machine learning with wireless characteristics to accurately guide users to the cell with optimal user experiences in accordance with terminal capabilities and precise requirement recognition. Network orchestration flexibly matches traffic requirements and network grid capability with adaptive network resource configuration and allocation, such as spectrum and frame structure, to increase network payload and further optimize user experiences.

During MWC Shanghai 2021 in February, ZTE released the “Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network” solution. On 10th June, China Unicom and ZTE implemented the industry’s first intelligent orchestration radio network trial, with up to 200% improvement of 5G user throughput. Meanwhile, both the NR slow download speed user ratio and the handover delay have been reduced by 50% respectively.

As multi-dimension focus of the operators, including user experience and energy saving, have long been important in achieving better network performance and efficiency, Radio Composer will further evolve to support more complex multi-intention scenarios to deliver even more balanced and optimized network performance and efficiency, thanks to our prospective utilization of digital twin technology and consolidation of data from even other fields than telecommunication.