 ZTE releases Radio Composer - Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network white paper - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE releases Radio Composer – Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network white paper

30 JUN 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has released a white paper on Radio Composer, an intelligent orchestration radio network solution aiming to improve 5G user experiences, facilitate 5G network potential and maximize 5G network value through the innovative AI-based intelligent orchestration engine.

In 5G era, the networks become more and more complex with 2G/3G/4G/5G multi-band and multi-mode coexistence and co-evolution. More services are carried over 5G, such as AR/VR, IoT, autopilot, machine vision and holographic call, etc. In addition, 5G is designed to serve multiple scenarios including eMBB, mMTC and URLLC consequently with increased 5G terminal complexity in accommodating these new application scenarios, all of which pose unprecedented challenges to operators in network operation and development.

The white paper elaborates on the architecture, key technologies and future-oriented evolution of the Radio Composer solution, with both user orchestration and network orchestration. User orchestration leverages machine learning with wireless characteristics to accurately guide users to the cell with optimal user experiences in accordance with terminal capabilities and precise requirement recognition. Network orchestration flexibly matches traffic requirements and network grid capability with adaptive network resource configuration and allocation, such as spectrum and frame structure, to increase network payload and further optimize user experiences.

During MWC Shanghai 2021 in February, ZTE released the “Intelligent Orchestration Radio Network” solution. On 10th June, China Unicom and ZTE implemented the industry’s first intelligent orchestration radio network trial, with up to 200% improvement of 5G user throughput. Meanwhile, both the NR slow download speed user ratio and the handover delay have been reduced by 50% respectively.

As multi-dimension focus of the operators, including user experience and energy saving, have long been important in achieving better network performance and efficiency, Radio Composer will further evolve to support more complex multi-intention scenarios to deliver even more balanced and optimized network performance and efficiency, thanks to our prospective utilization of digital twin technology and consolidation of data from even other fields than telecommunication.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association