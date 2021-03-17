 ZTE ranks No. 1 for PON ONT shipments in Q4 2020: Dell’Oro Group - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE ranks No. 1 for PON ONT shipments in Q4 2020: Dell’Oro Group

17 MAR 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has been ranked as the leader of Passive Optical Network Optical Network Terminal (PON ONT) in terms of market share by renowned research firm Dell’Oro Group. According to Dell’Oro Group’s latest report Broadband Access & Home Networking Quarterly Report 4Q20, ZTE’s shipment of PON ONT products represents 33% of the global shipments .

ZTE is a world-leading provider of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) products, with strong capabilities of design, R&D, and production. The company has three smart manufacturing bases in Changsha, Xi’an and Heyuan of China, and a well-rounded supply cooperation system. By virtue of its differentiated and deep customization services, ZTE has been committed to offering supply guarantees for global customers to satisfy varied user requirements.

As an industry-leading pioneer, ZTE has developed the world’s first ONT, which has passed EasyMesh R2 certification, and released multiple Wi-Fi 6 CPEs in cooperation with operators. Moreover, the company has won several design awards including the iF Design Award and the Good Design Award. Recently, ZTE has also unveiled a series of new-generation Home Optical LAN (HOL) products to realize all-fiber coverage and seamless Wi-Fi 6 roaming in the users’ houses, thereby allowing them to enjoy a stable, real-gigabit network experience across their homes.

“Amid the robust demand for broadband services currently, ZTE will keep providing superior products and services for operators,” said Fang Hui, vice-president of ZTE. “We will help operators speed up fiber-based transformations and information infrastructure upgrades so as to guarantee a high-quality gigabit broadband experience for home users.”

To date, more than 400 million ZTE CPEs have been shipped and deployed in over 100 countries and regions by 200-plus operators, and ZTE’s Wi-Fi 6 CPEs have seen volume deployments by numerous operators in China, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

