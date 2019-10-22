ZTE hosts Global Wireless User Congress and 5G Summit in Vienna

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has hosted its Global Wireless User Congress and 5G Summit in Vienna, Austria.

During this event, the participants experienced internet surfing, high quality video and other services. The audiences also witnessed more than 1Gbps ultra fast MBB using 80Mhz spectrum. Thanks to the long-term cooperation between ZTE Corporation and Hutchison Drei Austria, all of these just happened in the live5G network.

At the event, ZTE and Drei Austria also jointly demonstrated the industry’s first end-to-end network slicing operation. By means of customized slicing, the operator’s transformation from single B2C traffic operation to B2B, B2B2C and B2B2B slicing operation made it possible to deeply integrate 5G with vertical industries and thoroughly explore 5G value.

One smart bionic mechanical dog equipped with 5G CPE for data connection showed different potential application scenarios, such as rescuing, security patrol, home guard,etc. Together with 8k UHD video, Drone and high-speed download services, a panoramic view of the future life with 5G was shaped.

“ZTE and Drei Austria have been long-term strategic partners for 10 years already. The 2/3/4G radio together with core network jointly built by ZTE and Drei Austria has ranked best in a third-party network evaluation for the fourth consecutive time and was worthy of being named the best network in Europe,” said Xiao Ming, Senior Vice President of ZTE. “Now, ZTE and Drei Austria have completed the first batch of large-scale commercial construction of 5G networks in Europe and put into operation.”

At the event, ZTE conducted in-depth discussions and dialogues with well-known global operators, industry partners, governmental agencies and consulting institutions on topics, such as 4G/5G integration and evolution, 5G rapid network rolling-out, automatic and intelligent O&M and slicing operation.

In addition to ZTE and operators, many other well-known industrial organizations, industry partners and consulting companies also contributed ideas, suggestions and plans to 5G future development.

Moreover, ZTE launched multiple innovative products and solutions to fully support the global commercial 5G construction. The NR product series can provide full-band and full-scenario coverage. For instance, the 5G NSA&SA dual-mode radio and baseband units fully support the flexible selection and smooth evolution of the operators’ network architecture. Common Core implements full access and integration of 2G/3G/4G/5G/fixed networks, supporting SA and NSA at the same time, saving operators up to 40% on investment.

“We hope that through this event, together with customers and friends across our industry, we can tap into the potential of the existing network, push forward the practice of 5G industrialization, continue to explore new services and business models and create new value systems for the industry,” concluded Xiao Ming.

To date, ZTE has signed 25 5G commercial contracts and worked with more than 60 operators around the world on 5G, covering China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and other major 5G markets.