 ZTE Corporation collaborates with MyRepublic to jointly launch a brand-new set-top box solution - Mobile World Live
Partner Announcements

ZTE Corporation collaborates with MyRepublic to jointly launch a brand-new set-top box solution

21 JUN 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and MyRepublic, an Indonesian telecommunications operator, have jointly announced a cutting-edge set-top box solution during the ZTE TechXpo and Forum exhibition held on May 30th. Powered by Android TV, this innovative set-top box incorporates the latest Amlogic chip solution, supports Google Assistant and AV1 decoding,  and comes pre-integrated with globally popular premium content such as Netflix and YouTube. The advanced set-top box solution aims to enhance the user experience for MyRepublic customers, providing more competitive content options.

Timotius, CEO of MyRepublic, expressed delight in partnering with ZTE Corporation to deliver a more appealing and superior video content experience to their customers. MyRepublic is committed to offering high-quality TV and video experiences.

Song Shijie, ZTE Corporation’s Vice President, stated that ZTE is dedicated to provide industry-leading set-top box solutions to their operator partners. As a partner of Netflix, ZTE has pre-integrated the Netflix application into this set-top box, delivering higher-quality video content and large-screen experience to MyRepublic users. For MyRepublic’s customers to access the Netflix service, a separate Netflix’s subscription is required.

As a globally recognized provider of home media terminals, ZTE Corporation continues to focus on research, development, and application of premium products. Their set-top boxes have been successfully deployed by over 140 operators across 45 countries worldwide. ZTE Corporation aims to further strengthen collaborations with global clients, delivering superior and reliable products and services while shaping a promising future for intelligent homes.

