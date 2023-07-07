 ZTE attains TM Forum’s Open API Certification with uSmartNet solution - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE attains TM Forum’s Open API Certification with uSmartNet solution

07 JUL 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has successfully obtained TM Forum’s Open API Certification for its uSmartNet Autonomous Networks solution. This certification signifies the industry’s recognition of  the maturity and openness of ZTE’s technology in the field of network intelligence.

The TM Forum Open APIs comprise a suite of application programming interfaces that facilitate the streamlined and cohesive management of various services. These APIs promote smooth connectivity, interoperability, and portability across intricate ecosystem services.

The accomplishment of this certification fully demonstrates that the ZTE uSmartNet Autonomous Networks solution aligns with advanced industry standards. It also introduces new technologies, such as large-scale AI models, digital twins, and intent engines, to support end-to-end service management throughout their lifecycle, promoting online closed-loop operations.

ZTE has demonstrated full compliance with all process requirements and has successfully passed the Open API interface test. Furthermore, ZTE’s valuable practical experience plays a significant role in driving the advancement of Open APIs in digital service scenarios.

Moving forward, ZTE will persist in promoting capability openness and advancing cross-domain coordination and cross-industry collaboration. This will enable operators to accelerate their transformation towards highly autonomous networks.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association