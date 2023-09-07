ZTE assists XL Axiata in building SRv6-based 5G transport network

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and PT XL Axiata Tbk (hereinafter referred to as “XL Axiata”), the first operator in Indonesia to introduce converged services or Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) to the Indonesian people since 2021, have successfully tested seamless MPLS and SRv6 solutions, and started SRv6 deployment on the existing network. ZTE will assist the operator in building a high-quality, 5G-oriented transport network, positioning it as a leading convergence operator with smooth SRv6 upgrade.

With the large-scale commercialization of 5G worldwide, XL Axiata started its 5G development in its existing network in the third quarter of 2021 and is now introducing a new end-to-end SRv6 solution to achieve a comprehensive network digitalization transformation and move towards the goal of 5G network evolution.

In this project, ZTE offers the ZXCTN 6000 series and ZXR10 M6000-2S series devices, which can support an end-to-end SRv6 solution, along with its mature and reliable delivery capability. They are equipped with innovative SRv6/SDN/intelligent network slicing to support EVPN and SRv6 Flex-Algo, which can meet large-capacity, low-latency and slicing demands of the 5G network. Besides, ZTE provides ZENIC ONE, which is ready for network automation and intelligence evolution. Meanwhile, ZTE guarantees highly-efficient project delivery, and the site delivery can keep up with the optical fiber cable deployment, which can meet customer requirements.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue its in-depth cooperation with XL Axiata and accelerate the large-scale commercial deployment of SRv6 solution in its existing network. Both parties will be committed to building a smarter and more reliable 5G transport network to help XL Axiata implement digitalization transformation and provide the best convergence services to its customers.