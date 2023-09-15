ZTE and Netgem collaborate to deliver a new immersive TV experience with cloud gaming on Android TV

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced a pivotal collaboration with European digital entertainment innovation company Netgem. This partnership introduces the N9000 Android TV STB and Netgem’s new ‘Immersive TV’ service, a groundbreaking device designed to offer the ultimate cloud gaming experience. With the rising popularity of 5G networks and mobile terminals, coupled with the trend of cloud gaming, this combined solution represents a unique opportunity for Telcos to differentiate in their highly competitive markets.

The N9000 Android TV STB, paired with Netgem’s operator-tier launcher, is poised to deliver a seamless and immersive gaming experience, revolutionizing entertainment for users and creating exciting opportunities for operators aiming to attract a younger subscriber base. Additionally, it enhances the loyalty of existing TV customers by offering over 400 games and additional entertainment services.

The N9000 Android TV, in collaboration with Netgem Immersive TV, represents an extraordinary partnership between ZTE and Netgem, introducing a groundbreaking solution for telco-grade cloud gaming services that promises an unparalleled user experience. At its core, the N9000 STB Android TV harnesses advanced cloud technology, eliminating the need for users to download and store large game files. Instead, games can be streamed in real-time from the cloud, virtually unrestricted by storage capacity or device performance limitations. This not only grants users access to a diverse array of games but also streamlines the process of game updates.

Furthermore, the N9000 Android TV STB with Netgem Immersive TV offers users a unique gaming experience characterized by lifelike, fluid high-definition graphics and sound effects in HD or even UHD. Whether it’s action-packed, racing, or role-playing games, this innovative solution ensures seamless gameplay and meticulous recreation of every gaming scenario. Powered by a high-performance processor, rapid network connectivity, and intelligent optimization technology, the N9000 Android TV STB elevates gaming to new heights of enjoyment and engagement. Users can simply connect bluetooth gamepads to play alone or with multiple players, eliminating the need to purchase a separate video game console to enjoy the very best of gaming.

Moreover, the N9000 Android TV STB with Netgem Immerstive TV seamlessly integrates with conventional Pay-TV services, providing users with a multifaceted entertainment experience. In addition to cloud gaming, users can access an extensive range of entertainment content, including TV shows, movies, kids’ content, and sports, all through the same award-winning user interface. Now, games are seamlessly presented within the TV UI, offering cross-content search, recommended games and TV shows, as well as personalized streaming and games titles. This marks the first time gaming truly becomes an integral part of the TV experience.

The collaboration between ZTE and Netgem extends beyond the realms of hardware and software. Both companies are poised to engage in comprehensive marketing efforts and other forms of collaboration, with the goal of bolstering the competitive edge in the market of the complete range of Android TV STBs and Netgem Immersive TV platform. This synergistic partnership harnesses the strengths of each company, creating a platform for expanded entertainment choices and further advancing the evolution of the entertainment industry, particularly for telecom operators seeking to boost their 5G and fibre customer adoptions.