ZTE and IPMA China (PMRC) reach strategic cooperation for project management innovation

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and IPMA China (PMRC) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement for project management innovation in the current VUCA era, continuously enriching the project management knowledge and practices in the telecommunications industry.

“ZTE has been actively giving full play to its advantages in international project operation, localized project implementation and digital project platforms, and has created excellent project management practices in different fields across the globe,” said Sun Fangping, Senior Vice President at ZTE. “The signing of this strategic cooperation agreement represents a new phase of cooperation between ZTE and IPMA.”

“According to the agreement, we will carry out in-depth cooperation with ZTE in training, qualification certification and other fields, and combine the theory of project management with the practices to further improve the project management level in the telecommunications field,” emphasized Ou Lixiong, Executive Deputy Director of IPMA China (PMRC).

Moving forward, ZTE and IPMA China (PMRC), through this strategic cooperation, will work together to deeply explore the new project management mode, so as to strengthen the management capabilities and level in the telecommunications industry.