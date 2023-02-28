 Telkomsel and ZTE collaborate in trialing the utilization of 5G network to meet digital connectivity needs in the Indonesian maritime area - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

Telkomsel and ZTE collaborate in trialing the utilization of 5G network to meet digital connectivity needs in the Indonesian maritime area

28 FEB 2023

PRESS RELEASE: Telkomsel continues its commitment as the leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia with ZTE Corporation in the latest collaboration to synergize to test the 5G network capability improvement based on the 2.3GHz frequency band, which can increase the coverage of broadband services for the maritime area. Telkomsel and ZTE presented this strategic collaboration in conjunction with the Mobile World Conference event in Barcelona on February 27, 2023. This collaboration aims to support the acceleration of national economic growth, which is increasingly rapid through the provision of digital connectivity for the development of the fisheries and marine tourism sectors, as well as meeting the increasing demand for communication access in the maritime area potential in Indonesia.

This trial was carried out in the province of Gorontalo, one of the regions with tremendous maritime potential in Indonesia, which has a coastline of 903.7 km, where the naval sector is one of the mainstays for the regional economy. Data from the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Service stated that in 2019, 19,013 fishermen depended on the sea. Thus, the availability of communication network infrastructure and internet access is one of the essential requirements to support the growth and acceleration of a digital-based economy.

Nugroho, Telkomsel Director of Network, said: “Telkomsel consistently continues to strengthen its main capabilities in providing telecommunications networks and services with the latest technology following developing necessities. By strategically collaborating with cross-industry players such as ZTE, Telkomsel can support the national digital transformation roadmap using innovative 5G technology. We hope that this collaboration in testing the availability of 5G broadband services, which this time will focus on the maritime sector, can further open opportunities for better access to digital telecommunications, simultaneously accelerating digital economic growth in the Gorontalo region more inclusively and sustainably.”

Richard Liang Weiqi, President Director of ZTE Indonesia, said: “We are honored to continue our collaboration with Telkomsel to build a 5G network in Gorontalo, North Sulawesi. Through the collaboration, ZTE is presenting connectivity experiences that are able to encourage more comprehensive progress for the people of Gorontalo. Furthermore, it also encourages equal opportunities for all people in Indonesia’s maritime region to gain access to advanced digital lifestyle experiences. As the leading technology company, ZTE is committed to continuing driving the digital ecosystem in Indonesia by presenting various innovative solutions and products, and to providing the best experience for the society.”

In this collaboration, the solutions used to improve the quality and coverage of broadband networks in Indonesia’s maritime area is a 5G radio device from ZTE with Active Antenna technology that can reach up to a radius of 60 km.

Until now, Telkomsel has been gradually and measurably committed to developing and expanding the coverage of leading 4G/LTE and 5G broadband network technology throughout Indonesia to provide equal distribution of service quality for all people throughout the country. By consistently strengthening the ecosystem for using 5G technology, both in the consumer (B2C) and enterprise (B2B) segments, Telkomsel seeks to accelerate the pace of national digital transformation and support Indonesia’s economic growth in various sectors. Expanding 5G coverage in Indonesia’s maritime areas will support more economic activities such as shipping, fishing, and tourism.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 1 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association