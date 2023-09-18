 Czech’s PPF leverages ZTE’s new-generation Android TV STB for large-scale OTT services commercialization - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

Czech’s PPF leverages ZTE’s new-generation Android TV STB for large-scale OTT services commercialization

18 SEP 2023
ZTE logo pictured on a purple-blue background

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced a significant milestone in its collaboration with PPF Group. Over 20 representatives from CETIN and Yettel, branches of PPF Group, joined ZTE members at an IBC activity. The event served as an opportunity to review their historical cooperation, while the focus remained on the roadmap for the upcoming phase of commercial deployment. The highlight of the gathering was a handshake signing ceremony led by senior management from both sides, focusing on themes such as “5G Internet + Android TV” and “Fiber Broadband + Android TV.”

In recent years, PPF Group, the largest multinational integrated operator in Central and Eastern Europe, has significantly expanded its telecom investments. The television business has become a pivotal development focus for the group, with O2 and Yettel TV viewers steadily growing since their commercial launch.

All PPF branches offer OTT services powered by ZTE’s customized new-generation Android TV STB, which has been successfully deployed for commercial use. The ZTE STB is equipped with the new-generation Android operating system, featuring a high-performance quad-core Amlogic main chip and robust PlayReady encryption protection. Its advanced hardware ensures efficient video stream decoding, high-speed instruction processing, and support for IPTV and OTT live streaming and VOD services. Additionally, it integrates Google native resources and applications, including YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Movie, and Google Music, offering customers a diverse audio-visual experience. The STB also incorporates third-party video resources such as HBO MAX and Voyo, with plans to introduce Netflix in the future. This partnership empowers PPF to offer a wide range of content choices to end-users, continually delivering value to customers.

Moving forward, ZTE remains committed to its core principle of “serving with dedication and being committed to its customers.” The company will collaborate with its customers to explore innovative areas such as Soundbar, WiFi Mesh, and Smart Home, providing high-quality products, efficient delivery, and reliable after-sales support. These efforts will strengthen the long-term cooperation between both parties, enhancing market competitiveness and expanding the user base for customers.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

