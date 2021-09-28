 China Mobile, ZTE and Whale Cloud release the industry’s first precise E2E SLA measurement solution based on R16 - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

China Mobile, ZTE and Whale Cloud release the industry’s first precise E2E SLA measurement solution based on R16

28 SEP 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with China Mobile and Whale Cloud, has released the industry’s first precise end-to-end Service Level Agreement (SLA) measurement solution based on R16 QoS Monitoring at the PT/EXPO China 2021. The solution will help to achieve visual, controllable and manageable end-to-end SLA of 5G private networks.

With the large-scale commercial use of 5G, how to realize commercial monetization of 5G has become a big challenge for operators. As the key to 5G monetization, precise SLA measurement of 5G networks can realize real-time perception of network SLA, precise fault location, and preventive network optimization. It helps customers achieve the visualization of SLA, providing charging basis and accelerating commercial monetization of SLA.

The industry’s first precise E2E SLA measurement solution based on R16 has innovated the SLA measurement assurance technology to implement multidimensional, multi-method, intelligent and multi-vendor SLA monitoring. It enables multidimensional SLA monitoring at the user level, slice level, DNN (Data Network Name) level and equipment level. Also, it can specify users, slices and DNN as needed to achieve comprehensive, three-dimensional and precise slicing measurement.

Moreover, the solution integrates multiple measurement methods such as QoS Monitoring, TCP three-way handshake, and TWAMP (Two-Way Active Measurement Protocol), and is able to address monitoring requirements in different scenarios. The visual 5G slicing store cockpit technology is leveraged to display various SLA indicators including delay, jitter, single-user rate and slice-level rate.  Meanwhile, this solution implements domain-based, segmented, end-to-end, real-time and periodical display. In addition, on the basis of precise measurement, it offers  intelligent closed-loop assurance, allowing for SLA collection and analysis, PCF and NSSF implementing intelligent slicing selection, as well as QoS assurance and optimization.

The precise E2E SLA measurement solution based on R16 will greatly improve customer experiences with precise network fault location and optimization. With open standards, the solution can realize multi-vendor interconnection, thereby facilitating the construction and optimization of 5G networks and accelerating 5G SLA commercialization for the monetization of 5G.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

