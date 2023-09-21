China Mobile Research Institute, ZTE and Guangzhou MINO Equipment sign 5G-A Industrial Field Network Technology cooperation MOU

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with China Mobile Research Institute, and Guangzhou MINO Equipment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “MINO Equipment”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation on 5G-A Industrial Field Network Technology at the 5G and Next-Generation Mobile Communication Technology Development Forum during the 2023 China Radio Conference.

Ding Haiyu, Vice Dean of China Mobile Research Institute, Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President of ZTE, Zuo Zhijun, Dean of Guangzhou MINO Equipment Intelligent Manufacturing and Advanced Technology Research Institute attended the signing ceremony.

With the aim of applying innovative 5G-A technologies in the industrial Internet, the three parties will collaborate on the research and applications of key technologies of 5G-A industrial field networks. Guided by China Mobile Research Institute’s action plan of integrating the dual-chain of “Innovation Chain-Industry Chain” and building upon China Mobile’s 5G-A industrial field network solution, the three parties will focus on R&D and industrialization of 5G-A technologies in response to industrial Internet scenario requirements. ZTE will provide 5G-A products and solutions while MINO Equipment will offer an industrial implementation platform based on its application scenarios and data in the industrial manufacturing field. The three parties will also jointly explore 5G-A commercial models and expand the industrial ecosystem, aiming to establish a benchmark demonstration for 5G-A industrial Internet.

Ding Haiyu, Vice Dean of China Mobile Research Institute, stated that 5G-A has enormous potential for industrial development. This cooperation is an important part of building the 5G-A industry ecosystem. China Mobile Research Institute is willing to collaborate with partners to deeply engage in technological innovation and exert efforts to further empower various industries with 5G-A technology.

Tang Xue, Vice President of ZTE, said that this strategic cooperation will help ZTE form a closed loop in the industrial chain with partners, enabling 5G-A technical solutions to take root in the industrial Internet and ignite the engine for industrial digital transformation.

Zuo Zhijun, Dean of Guangzhou MINO Equipment Intelligent Manufacturing and Advanced Technology Research Institute, stated that MINO Equipment has always been deeply involved in the field of intelligent manufacturing, and will continue to apply new technologies such as 5G and 5G-A to the intelligent upgrade of manufacturing to provide customers with IDS industrial data services, intelligent manufacturing full-stack solutions and MaaS intelligent manufacturing technology services.

The signing of this “5G-A Industrial Field Network Technology Cooperation MOU” will further enhance the cooperation and collaborative innovation. It will fully leverage the advantages of all parties involved, help promote the development and maturity of the industrial chain of 5G-A enabling field-level applications, and inject new vitality and impetus into the development of digital and intelligent industries, making positive contributions to the new digital economy.