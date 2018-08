Mobile Mix: Episode 9

03 AUG 2018

We’re back in London for this week’s Mobile Mix, joined by analyst Paolo Pescatore and head of GSMA Intelligence Peter Jarich. In a week that saw Apple become a trillion-dollar company, Paolo provides his take on Q2’s winners and losers, while Justin and Peter round-up the week’s news. Meanwhile, Diana is in Chicago with a report from Motorola’s launch of a “5G-ready” smartphone: the Moto Z3.