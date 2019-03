Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Big guns Apple and Huawei competed for headlines this week – and the Mix was at both events to bring you the inside story. Chris reports from the launch of Huawei’s new flagship P30 smartphone in Paris, while analyst Paolo Pescatore gives us the lowdown on Apple’s services event direct from Cupertino. And of course we’ve all the headlines from Saleha.