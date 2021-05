Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

21 MAY 2021

Mobile Mix makes a long awaited comeback this week! First off, Kavit has the lowdown from Google’s I/O event, featuring an AI chat with a paper aeroplane. Yanitsa has all the details from Qualcomm’s 5G summit, where the focus turned to open RAN, and Michael has an update on MWC21 Barcelona in the news bulletin.