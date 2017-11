Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

02 NOV 2017

The opportunities opened up by network evolution was a big theme on day two in Bogota, with RCS being thrust into the spotlight again. 5G remained a talking point, although operators are taking different stances with regard to deployments (Tigo Colombia revealed it is set for trials this month). And security was also on the agenda. Mobile World Live‘s Steve Costello brings you all the highlights.