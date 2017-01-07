Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

On the fourth and final day of our coverage here at CES, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf put the focus on mobile as he opened up on his vision of a 5G future. Elsewhere, BlackBerry and Intel warned on the challenges that must be overcome before autonomous cars hit our roads. And at the final keynote, sportswear firm Under Armour rolled out Michael Phelps, hailed as the greatest Olympian of all time, to speak on the company’s latest innovations. Throughout the day, Mobile World Live’s Kavit Majithia also trawled the showfloor, and even took a driverless ride (which wasn’t without incident…)