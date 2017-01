Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

06 JAN 2017

Heeeere’s Johnny! Outspoken T-Mobile US boss John Legere is back in Vegas and Mobile World Live was there again to capture all his best bits. Plus we’ve highlights of Xiaomi’s debut at CES, news that intelligent assistant Alexa is coming to a Huawei smartphone, and a look at how Nissan sees the future of the connected car.