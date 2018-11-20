English
HomeFeatured Content

Feature: Global MBB Forum 2018 roundtable highlights

20 NOV 2018

On the eve of the 9th annual Global Mobile BroadBand Forum, Huawei hosted two exclusive high-profile roundtables at London’s Savoy Hotel: the C-Suite Business Roundtable and the established CTO Roundtable. The second annual C-Suite Business Roundtable gathered key decision makers from governments, regulators, operators and vertical industries to examine how 5G will accelerate the digital economy. Meanwhile the thirteenth CTO Roundtable saw high-level executives from several of the world’s leading mobile operators and other vertical industries discuss the evolution of mobile broadband, including its impact on the latest ICT trends and the vast opportunities presented to the industry. Participants discussed two of the industry’s hottest topics: network automation and of course, 5G, with valuable exchanges between all attendees.

