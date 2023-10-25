Telenor Group again highlighted steady progress for its Nordic region mobile operations and credited wireless revenue growth in Bangladesh and Pakistan for offsetting inflationary pressure in Asia during Q3.

In a financial statement, it noted the Nordics division booked growth in service revenue and pre-tax profit, highlighting the impact of its operational performance and lower energy prices in Europe, with continued increases for its mobile units in the region.

Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke highlighted the quarter had been “strong”, adding “our success depends on our ability to create value for our customers and that is our key driver”, noting high consumer feedback ratings in several markets.

In its Asia operation, Brekke pointed to positive trends from efforts to achieve synergies, with the company involved in mergers in Malaysia and Thailand within the last 12 months.

Its business on the continent delivered “underlying growth despite of challenging macro conditions” [sic], with Telenor highlighting mobile revenue increases in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Group revenue was NOK20.1 billion ($1.8 billion) compared with NOK19.5 billion in Q3 2022, with the latter figure adjusted to reflect the current structure of the business.

Net profit was NOK2.5 billion, up from NOK1.5 billion.