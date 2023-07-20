 Telenor boosted by Nordics mobile growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor boosted by Nordics mobile growth

20 JUL 2023

Telenor Group credited increased revenue from mobile services and security products for driving growth in the Nordic region during Q2, though cited a continued challenging operating environment for its divisions in Asia.

In its financial report, Telenor highlighted service revenue increases for its mobile divisions in Europe, which were supported by price changes. It also pointed to growing subscriber numbers in Sweden and Finland.

CEO Sigve Brekke said the company was “seeing firm operational momentum”, adding “quality connectivity for customers and attractive security offerings continue to drive growth”.

He added Telenor continued to “focus on progress in modernisation and efficiency initiatives that will drive improved cash flow generation over time”.

Brekke noted its interests in Asia performed solidly in “a challenging operating environment”, pointing to strong cost management and data revenue growth.

However, Telenor cited a continued tough market in Pakistan, given the high level of inflation in the country.

Net profit was NOK821 million ($82.6 million), up from a loss of NOK1.1 billion in Q2 2022, though the latter was heavily impacted by an impairment related to its business in Pakistan.

Service revenue was up 5 per cent to NOK15.8 billion in the recent quarter.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telenor set for sustainable data centre push

Telenor focuses on Nordic modernisation goals

Telenor, CK Hutchison rumoured to be in dual deal talks

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association