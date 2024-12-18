Japan’s four telecoms groups unveiled a new framework designed to improve cooperation in the event of major disasters by sharing key assets to ensure the country’s communication networks are restored quickly.

The framework, which went into effect 1 December, adds SoftBank Corp and Rakuten Mobile to the existing Connect to Change project led by NTT Group and KDDI.

The move is aimed at speeding up the restoration of mobile base station backhaul links in disaster-affected areas. The companies will share assets such as base station-equipped ships, network facilities, storage sites and refuelling stations, a joint statement noted.

NTT Group and KDDI previously developed a system for using their cable-laying ships to transport relief supplies and deploy ship-based base stations.

The mobile and fixed-line operators also agreed to share crucial information needed to assess damage and restore networks, including identifying issues in fixed-line networks that disrupt networks at critical locations such as municipal facilities and hospitals.

NTT Group is made up of NTT Corp, NTT East, NTT West, NTT Docomo and NTT Communications.