SK Hynix sold out its planned output of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips this year and expects orders for its full production in 2026 to be finalised by midyear, as US tariffs push orders forward, Maeil Business reported.

CEO Kwak No-jung stated during a shareholders’ meeting it is “increasing sales visibility” by talking to customers in advance as high investment costs and long production periods are required due to the nature of HBM products.

He forecast the HBM market to grow about nine times this year compared with 2023, the newspaper wrote.

The South Korea-based company is a key supplier to AI chipmaker Nvidia.

This month, SK Hynix, the second-largest memory supplier in the world, shipped samples of its sixth-generation, 12-layer HBM4 to major customers and revealed plans to mass-produce the new chip in the second half of the year. It recently started the certification process for the customers.

In late January, the company forecast demand for HBM and high-density server chips to continue to rise as big tech companies boost investment in AI platforms.

In Q4 2024 it posted a net profit of KRW8 trillion ($5.5 billion) compared with a KRW1.4 trillion loss in the comparable period of 2023.

Revenue grew 75 per cent to KRW19.8 trillion.