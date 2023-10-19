Nokia revealed plans to reduce costs by between €800 million and €1.2 billion by the end of 2026 with a loss of up to 16 per cent of its workforce, as the vendor booked a 69 per cent drop in Q3 net profit.

In a statement announced alongside its financial results, the company said it planned to move quickly on the cost reduction programme with €400 million of savings targeted for 2024 and a further €300 million the following year.

Along with trimming its 86,000-strong headcount, Nokia plans to make a number of organisational changes including giving more operational autonomy to its individual segments and reallocating sales staff to separate divisions.

The company noted its bid to “reset its cost base” was an attempt to “better position the company for longer-term growth and enable it to navigate the current market uncertainty.”

It added the exact scale of the programme would depend on “evolution of end market demand” with the move “expected to deliver savings on a net basis but the magnitude will depend on inflation.”

Cuts are expected to primarily impact its Mobile Networks and Cloud and Network Services divisions, alongside internal corporate functions.

Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company continued to: “believe in the mid to long term attractiveness of our markets. Cloud Computing and AI revolutions will not materialise without significant investments in networks that have vastly improved capabilities. However, while the timing of the market recovery is uncertain, we are not standing still but taking decisive action on three levels: strategic, operational and cost.”

Results

The revelation of corporate changes came as Nokia revealed a fall in profit and revenue in Q3, results attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty and higher interest rates continuing to pressure operator spending.

Its Mobile Networks division booked a year-on-year drop in sales of 19 per cent (adjusted for currency fluctuations) to €2.2 billion, blamed on “moderation in the pace of 5G deployment in India which meant the growth there was no longer enough to offset the slowdown in North America.”

Its operating profit from the unit fell from €278 million in Q3 2022 to €99 million in the most recent quarter. This took it from the company’s segment with the highest operating profit to its third, behind Network Infrastructure and Nokia Technologies.

Across the whole business revenue was down 20 per cent year-on-year to €5 billion, with profit down 69 per cent to €133 million.