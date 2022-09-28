 AT&T implores industry to help close digital divide - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Las Vegas 2022 - News

AT&T implores industry to help close digital divide

28 SEP 2022

LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2022: While building out fibre, fixed and wireless services are key for bridging the digital divide, an AT&T executive stated there also needs to be a push to encourage adoption of connectivity services.

Jeff Luong, president of broadband access and adoption at AT&T, noted that the federal Affordability Connection Programme provides US households with $30 a month for high-speed internet, and currently 40 per cent of the population is eligible for the broadband benefits, but the uptake has been slow.

“We as an industry need to do our part to make sure that people are aware of the programme and are eligible to sign up for the services,” he noted. “The issue of the digital divide has been weighing heavily on our industry, politicians, policymakers and activists for some time, and action is underway for all the players.”

In addition to federal funding, Luong stated there was billions of dollars available from state and local entities for broadband funding.

While the wireless industry has the wherewithal to build networks, private entities also have a role to play. Combining federal funds with matching capital from the private sector “enables companies to economically build out their network to unserved and underserved locations”.

“Companies like AT&T have incredible expertise in the designing, building, maintaining, and upgrading fibre and wireless networks,” Luong said. “No question the private sector is in the best position to engineer these networks and keep them running efficiently and effectively.”

He noted AT&T is opening connected learning centres across the US to provide internet access and visual learning courses to students to improve their digital literacy.

“I hope you join us and make it your mission to close the digital divide. We have the technology the funding, the political will and effort to get it done.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Execs outline strategies to cash-in on 5G
MWC Las Vegas 2022 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association