HomeMoneyNews

SoftBank leads RCS, blockchain m-payment effort

12 SEP 2018

SoftBank announced it is developing a cross-carrier mobile payments service based on the Rich Communication Services (RCS) global messaging standard and TBCASoft’s blockchain platform.

The Japan-based telecoms operator partnered with TBCAsoft and Synchronoss Technologies on a mobile payments service proof-of-concept designed to allow users to make a range of in-store purchases directly from their device.

Synchronoss launched a secure multi-channel communications platform covering SMS, email and RCS in Japan earlier this year. TBCASoft has been working with SoftBank, under the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) Consortium, to deliver a cross-carrier blockchain platform called Cross-Carrier Payment Service (CCPS), which facilitates global mobile payment services among global telecoms operators.

The RCS standard can also be used to send a payment. The CCPS blockchain API enables the recipient to use an RCS-based messaging app or legacy messaging service (for example SMS or mobile email) to receive person-to-person money transfers through the RCS wallet app, either in the same country or overseas, the companies said in a statement.

Scale and flexibility
SoftBank VP Takeshi Fukuizumi said the RCS and blockchain based proof-of-concept demonstrates the value operator-led services can deliver: “not only do we foresee our new mobile payment service empowering merchants to operate digitally, and at a scale that was previously only available to big brands, but it will also give our customers more flexibility when it comes to their purchasing and travelling habits”.

Synchronoss CEO and president Glenn Lurie said: “RCS messaging will become the foundation for a new, feature-rich marketplace for brands and merchants, both large and small, to interact with subscribers.”

He noted the use of blockchain and new RCS-based mobile services will disrupt the current messaging and payments market, creating new opportunities for customers, brands and businesses, which will also drive incremental revenue for operators from messaging.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank invests $1.4B in Paytm parent

SoftBank mulls $1.5B Paytm investment

Blockchain-based Circle squares up with $60M funding round
