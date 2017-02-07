English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Reliance Jio launches chat payments

07 FEB 2017
445652-mukesh-ambani-jio rs

Disruptive Indian telco Reliance Jio expanded its mobile payments service to allow customers to make cash transfers through its chat application.

The company announced the new functionality, which is available to customers with an existing Jio Money wallet, on Twitter earlier this week.

Providing financial services using chat and social media platforms is tipped to become a major trend this year, with big names including Facebook and Snapchat’s parent company Snap offering payments through chat in the US. Facebook is widely rumoured to be bringing the feature to Europe after the company secured a licence for electronic payments across the EU in December.

Wider disruption
Jio’s entry into the mobile market last year sparked a fierce price war which led to Airtel calling for regulatory action and Vodafone looking to merge its operations with Idea Cellular.

Alongside this aggressive move in the mobile market, Jio set about increasing its stake in the country’s mobile money sector since announcing its entry into the market in 2015.

The company, which counts India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani (pictured) as its largest shareholder, launched its merchant services division in December with the promise it would sign up 10 million businesses to accept digital payments within weeks.

Parent company Reliance Industries also secured one of the Reserve Bank of India’s payment bank licences in September, enabling it to supply a wider range of financial services traditionally supplied by banking institutions. Under the terms of its licence, it must begin commercial operation within 18 months of the date of issue.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

India mulls mobile wallet insurance framework

Blog: Can cashless India make mobile money’s year?

Bharti Airtel launches payments bank nationwide

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association