 PayPay makes integration move - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

PayPay makes integration move

29 JUL 2020

SoftBank-backed Japanese mobile payments platform PayPay unveiled a tool for integrating its system into mobile apps, in an effort to expand its reach across the country.

In a statement, the company said the PayPay for Developers platform provides APIs for enabling payments along with an environment for real-time testing. It claimed the move was a first for Japan and aimed to simplify “accepting payments from millions of PayPay users”.

The platform includes a feature named App Invoke, which redirects end users from merchant apps or websites to PayPay to complete transactions.

“This is allowing the payment flow to go through the familiar environment of the PayPay app, which is already widely used for online payments”.

Other features include a dynamic QR code, which can be integrated into websites to enable payments or complete transactions using a pre-linked PayPay account.

The developer tool is free and the company will host online seminars to provide support.

PayPay is a joint venture between SoftBank and subsidiary Yahoo Japan, created with support from India mobile wallet specialist Paytm. It had more than 30 million users by 29 June.

