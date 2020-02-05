 Docomo, Mercari broaden payment alliance - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Docomo, Mercari broaden payment alliance

05 FEB 2020

NTT Docomo and Merpay parent Mercari expanded a partnership, with the aim of enhancing payment services by enabling customers to use rewards seamlessly between different monetary apps.

The companies, which partnered in 2015 and together have one of the largest mobile payment user bases in Japan, plan to allow customers to exchange their Merpay and dBarai balances and reward points. They are also exploring integrating data from merchants to develop new marketing and fintech products in an effort to promote cashless services, Docomo said in a statement.

Mercari, one of Japan’s largest online marketplaces, was launched in July 2013 and today serves about 14.5 million monthly users, with annual transaction volume of more than JPY500 billion ($4.6 billion).

Merpay launched a mobile payment platform within the Mercari app in February 2019 and racked up more than 6 million users. It also supports payments via Docomo’s dBarai contactless system and QR code.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

