China Telecom, HKT partner on mobile money service

China Telecom Global partnered with HKT’s mobile payment unit to launch a co-branded mobile payment card for the Chinese operator’s MVNO customers in Hong Kong.

The jointly developed payment service is marketed under the CTExcel, Tap & Go brand. China Telecom, the third largest operator in the mainland, offers 4G service as an MVNO in Hong Kong under the CTExcel brand.

China Telecom Global is a subsidiary of China Telecom offering integrated communication services to businesses and consumers outside of China.

HKT, the largest mobile operator in Hong Kong, launched its Tap & Go mobile payment service in 2015. In September 2016 it announced enhanced features for the service after receiving a stored value facility licence from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Deng Xiaofeng, CEO of China Telecom Global (pictured on left), said mobile payments can help it differentiate its mobile services with extra benefits: “This partnership is the first step into this space in Hong Kong and aims at empowering CTExcel users to enjoy smart and convenient mobile payment at over 6 million merchant outlets worldwide as well as online.”

Monica Leung, head of HKT Payment (pictured on right), said as a stored value facility licensed mobile payment provider, “we have expanded our footprint through this partnership with China Telecom, which will enable CTExcel customers to enjoy convenient and secure mobile payment services”.

In addition to its broad global payment network, Leung said its Tap & Go peer-to-peer payment services including PayBuddy and PayMaster, enable partners to reach wider audiences, including children and young adults.