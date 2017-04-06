English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Ant talks up US commitment in battle for MoneyGram

06 APR 2017

Alipay owner Ant Financial issued an open letter in the US media extolling the virtues of its proposed merger with remittance firm MoneyGram, while an attempt to hijack the deal by Euronet reportedly hit problems.

The letter, placed by the company in a number of US media outlets and addressed to the “MoneyGram community”, outlined Ant’s commitment to increasing US jobs and launching new services in the country, and highlighted the success of its previous US acquisition, EyeVerify.

In the letter, Ant Financial’s international president Doug Feagin wrote: “As we make progress toward closing, our commitment to completing this agreed merger is unwavering. We look forward to welcoming you to the Ant Financial team by the end of the year.”

MoneyGram is seen as a vital strategic asset to China’s Ant, and would see it gain increased access to the US market through the use of a well-known brand name.

Ant’s $880 million bid for the company was accepted by MoneyGram shareholders in January, although the deal faces a number of regulatory hurdles. This includes sign-off from the Committee for Foreign Investment in the US – an agency concerned with the national security implications of M&A from non-US companies.

War of words
In March, US payments firm Euronet launched its own bid for MoneyGram. It offered to increase Ant’s bid and promised a smoother transaction as it would have fewer regulatory hurdles to clear.

Euronet then signed a non-disclosure agreement, which would allow it to view non-public financial information on MoneyGram – a step needed to conduct the necessary due diligence to finalise its rival bid.

However, according to reports in Bloomberg earlier this week, Euronet is yet to secure access to the required data, potentially scuppering its attempts to complete a swift deal. In the meantime, Euronet pulled no punches in trying to get Ant’s bid turned down by authorities.

Last week, Reuters reported Euronet representatives had written to US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin urging him to fully scrutinise the Ant bid, as they believed it raised “significant national security risks”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Alipay parent Ant Financial faces fight for MoneyGram

Ant drives expansion with $200M Kakao Pay deal

Ant, Ayala take stakes in Globe fintech subsidiary
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association