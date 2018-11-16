English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

AlipayHK to launch m-payment at HK train stations

16 NOV 2018

Hong Kong’s MTR Corp awarded a contract to AlipayHK, the local mobile payment unit of Ant Financial Services, to introduce QR code-based payment on the territory’s mass transit system starting in mid-2020.

Customers will be able to use their mobile phones at 91 ticket gates at MTR stations across the territory. Hong Kong’s subway carries about 5.8 million passengers a day.

Under the contract, AlipayHK will design and build an electronic payment system, which will include QR code scanners at all entry and exit gates as well as back-end equipment in the rail network.

MTR Corp said in a statement AlipayHK is required to develop a system which is compatible with QR code-based payment systems to be used by other service providers. Under the contract, AlipayHK has 12 months’ exclusivity in using the system it develops, after which the train operator has the right to bring in more service providers to use the system for QR code payment so as to provide more options to passengers.

Jeny Yeung, commercial director of MTR Corp (pictured, fourth from right), said it has been keeping close tabs on changing customer needs and technology trends.

She added: “Mobile payment has been an important focus in the past few years. We successfully launched QR code payment for the Airport Express and introduced ticket machines and vending machines that accept mobile payment at designated stations since 2015. We are delighted to be taking a major step forward in making payment more diversified and convenient for our passengers through the collaboration with AlipayHK.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Ant Financial underlines global goal with UEFA deal

Pakistan watchdog clears Telenor bank deal

ECJ brands Hungary mobile payments system illegal
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association