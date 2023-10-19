ChatGPT creator OpenAI has forged a partnership with Abu Dhabi-based tech conglomerate G42 in a move to accelerate AI adoption across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and additional regional markets.

G42, which was founded by the emirate of Abu Dhabi, will focus on using OpenAI’s generative AI models across areas where it already has some level of expertise, including financial services, energy, healthcare, and public services.

In order to boost the adoption of AI, G42 stated it would leverage Microsoft’s Azure data centres as part of its local and regional infrastructure.

G42 noted with the build-out of its services and platform, organisations in the UAE and across the region will be able to simplify the process of integrating advanced AI capabilities into their existing enterprise landscapes, which would in turn unlock the potential of OpenAI’s models.

OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman (pictured, right) stated the collaboration with G42 will create a “foundation for equitable advancements in generative AI across the globe”.

Financial terms and the length of the partnership weren’t disclosed.