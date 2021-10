Global MBB Forum 2021: Day 1 highlights

We’re in Dubai for the 12th annual Global Mobile Broadband Forum from Huawei. Here’s all the highlights from day one of the event – including keynotes from Huawei, SAMENA Council, Zain Group, Etisalat Group, Du UAE, Elisa, Vodafone and Greek regulator EETT – all wrapped up under the event theme ‘5Grows Together’.