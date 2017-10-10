English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Mena 2017 Articles

MENA operators reaping rewards of rising YouTube use

10 OCT 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 MENA, DUBAI: Growing use of mobile to access YouTube bodes well for operators in the Middle East and Africa as they continue to adopt new digital strategies, the content platform’s head of MENA, Diana Baddar (pictured, right), said.

In a session on social media and content, Baddar said operators are adapting “really really well” to the increased video traffic being created.

“Through [parent company] Google we work with a lot of mobile operators in the region and some of them have really adopted a digital-first way of thinking,” she noted.

Baddar said YouTube’s mobile usage had experienced continued growth and was now very high in the region.

She added its community was “using up the bandwidth” offered by operators, both in terms of members uploading content and from those accessing it.

Baddar said the company partnered with a number of operators in the region on content and joint ventures with third parties: “They [brands] are understanding ‘I need to go where my audience is’ and if that’s on mobile or on YouTube. That’s great and we’ve partnered with operators on a number of projects.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association