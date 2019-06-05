 Mexican operators clash over regulation – Mobile World Live
M360 LATAM19 - News

Mexican operators clash over regulation

05 JUN 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO CITY: Representatives from the Mexico divisions of AT&T and America Movil were at loggerheads over the main issues holding back the market, but both agreed the country’s authorities had to take action.

The panel session, designed to discuss the roadblocks for 5G across Latin America, was dominated by discussion on the market in Mexico, with all three of the country’s operators and the regulator represented.

Even with the regulator present, it was two of the operator representatives who clashed over the dynamics of the market.

During her opening gambit, AT&T VP regulatory affairs Monica Aspe (pictured) argued the connectivity bottleneck in the country was being caused by a lack of “affordable access” to fibre, much of which is owned by a division of America Movil.

She added although spectrum was expensive it was now available, leaving the fibre problem the primary issue.

“The reality is, it’s an anticompetitive situation” she stated, highlighting a need to share fibre to avoid companies spending money on connecting areas where infrastructure already exists at the cost of being able to invest elsewhere.

General counsel and chief regulatory officer of America Movil Alejandro Cantu Jimenez (pictured below, right) argued although regulation required modernising, in Mexico competitiveness was not an issue. He added consumers do not go into a store and ask about market share.

Referring to comments on investment in Mexico, he added: “My message to the AT&T CEO would be to put his money where his mouth is.”

Elsewhere in the session, Telefonica Mexico regulation director Ana de Saracho argued regulators were faced with unfair tax burdens.

Commissioner of Mexican regulator IFT Javier Juárez Mojica (pictured above, left) emphasised regulators and operators were “on the same side of the table” in wanting to create an enabling environment for connectivity technology.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

