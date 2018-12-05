English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 - LATAM18 - News

Nokia expects 5G to boost industry productivity 45%

05 DEC 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – LATIN AMERICA, BUENOS AIRES: Nokia warned companies must be ready to take advantage of a drastic change in productivity 5G will bring to multiple industries, the likes of which has not been experienced since the early 1900s.

Wilson Cardoso, Latin America chief solution officer at Nokia (pictured) noted that despite advances in telecoms and the smartphone, processes haven’t changed that much from how they used to be. However, Nokia expects 5G to bring about “infinite connectivity capabilities and infinite cloud computing capabilities” said Cardoso, adding “this is how we will bring about a revolution”.

For instance, industries including mining, farming and healthcare will be able to optimise processes, augment analytics and take action based on them in real time. They will be able to increase productivity by up to 45 per cent.

Nokia is already working with companies to increase their productivity using 4G, and believes it will be able to enhance the services it provides many fold when 5G comes along.

One example Cardoso gave was a Nokia partnership with Brazilian power distributor Elektro to deploy a private LTE network to increase the reliability and efficiency of the electrical grid in the City of Atibaia and surrounding areas.

He also said Nokia is testing 5G in the Port of Hamburg, Germany, with Deutsche Telekom, which now in one month “can handle more containers than all the ports in Latin America”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Costa Rica accused of throttling fledgling 4G

LatAm operator capex to hit $47B ahead of 5G moves

Telcos facing 5G investment challenge – Telecom Argentina
M360 - LATAM18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association