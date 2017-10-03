49ers chief details “pioneering” stadium connectivity

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers NFL team, said the franchise pioneered a unique blend of Wi-Fi and cellular to bring connectivity to every fan in its home stadium.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, Guido shared how the 49ers’ home venue – known as Levi’s Stadium – recently underwent extensive work to improve connectivity for its visitors. According to Guido, the set-up incorporates both cellular partnerships and an extensive Wi-Fi infrastructure provided by Aruba Networks to ensure all 70,000 fans can connect at once.

The Levi’s Stadium network carried more than 10TB of data traffic in a single day during Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Guido said: “The one thing that we did different than any other stadium…[is] we put a Wi-Fi box under every 100 seats.”

“No under seat installation had ever been tried before in all of professional sports. It’s now been replicated in Sacramento with the NBA Kings team, in Atlanta and Minnesota with U.S. Bank Stadium.”

Guido said the high level of connectivity allowed the 49ers to offer new experiences for guests including in-seat food and beverage order and delivery, and access to multiple replay angles via a smartphone app.

