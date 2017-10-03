English
HomeLatest Stories

49ers chief details “pioneering” stadium connectivity

03 OCT 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers NFL team, said the franchise pioneered a unique blend of Wi-Fi and cellular to bring connectivity to every fan in its home stadium.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, Guido shared how the 49ers’ home venue – known as Levi’s Stadium – recently underwent extensive work to improve connectivity for its visitors. According to Guido, the set-up incorporates both cellular partnerships and an extensive Wi-Fi infrastructure provided by Aruba Networks to ensure all 70,000 fans can connect at once.

The Levi’s Stadium network carried more than 10TB of data traffic in a single day during Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Guido said: “The one thing that we did different than any other stadium…[is] we put a Wi-Fi box under every 100 seats.”

“No under seat installation had ever been tried before in all of professional sports. It’s now been replicated in Sacramento with the NBA Kings team, in Atlanta and Minnesota with U.S. Bank Stadium.”

Guido said the high level of connectivity allowed the 49ers to offer new experiences for guests including in-seat food and beverage order and delivery, and access to multiple replay angles via a smartphone app.

For more from Guido on how enhanced connectivity is streamlining game day and paving the way for next generation experiences like VR, click here.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

