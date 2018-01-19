English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Telenor tipped for €2B European asset sale

19 JAN 2018

Telenor entered talks to sell its operations across three markets in southeast Europe to a US investment fund for €2 billion, Bulgarian business newspaper Capital reported.

Quoting sources from research company Mergermarket, the publication said the deal would likely comprise Telenor’s units in Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro, but could be expanded to include its operations in Hungary.

The potential buyer is said to be US-headquartered investment company KKR, which had been linked with a bid for Telenor Serbia in June 2017. Rumours the company was set to sell its Serbia unit were quickly rebuffed by CEO Sigve Brekke (pictured), who denied any of its units in the region were for sale.

Telenor is the second-largest operator by connections in Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary: GSMA Q4 2017 estimates show the operator had between 3 million and 3.5 million connections in each market. It is the largest operator in the smaller market of Montenegro with 376,000 connections.

The company entered the Bulgarian market in 2013 with the acquisition of Globul for €717 million. Telenor also bought operators in Serbia, Hungary and Montenegro between 2004 and 2006.

A potential sale would fit with Telenor’s fundraising and cost-cutting strategy, which have already led to efficiency savings across its operations and the disposal of assets in an attempt to return it to being a “growth company”.

Measures already implemented include attempting to exit India through a sale of its local business to Bharti Airtel and selling its stake in Veon in 2017.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association