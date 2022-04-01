 T-Mobile US touts 2-year Sprint progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

T-Mobile US touts 2-year Sprint progress

01 APR 2022

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert didn’t hold back Friday (1 April) when proclaiming his company’s achievements on the two-year anniversary of its $26 billion deal to buy Sprint.

In a blog post, Sievert highlighted the progress the “uncarrier” has made since the merger, including shares that are up by 50 per cent since the deal closed on April 1, 2020. He also bragged that T-Mobile had 1.2 million new postpaid account net additions in 2021.

Sievert stated that more than 40 per cent of T-Mobile US’ postpaid phone customers have a 5G device, and that 5G network traffic already accounted for roughly half of all traffic on its network.

“In the space of 12 months, our 5G traffic has increased 6x while average download speeds have doubled,” Sievert wrote.

Sievert noted 2021 was the company’s best growth year ever with 5.5 million new postpaid lines added.

Former CEO John Legere typically positioned T-Mobile as the underdog when compared to AT&T and Verizon, and he was known for bashing the competition on earnings calls. After Legere left in 2019, Sievert toned down the bluster to some degree, but he did say in Friday’s blog that T-Mobile was ahead of the competition two years ago and will still be ahead of them two years from now.

He credited the combination of T-Mobile US’ low-band and mmWave spectrum along with Sprint’s mid-band frequencies as the primary reason it had a head start over the competition.

“They were forced to invest more in spectrum and deployment, placing early bets on mmWave, and then pivoting to focus on mid-band … all to try and chase our lead. And they’re still chasing,” Sievert wrote.

There have been a few speeds bumps over the past two years, including T-Mobile US throwing in the towel on its live streaming service after less than six months last year.

While Sievert said T-Mobile US was entering into a “new era of uncarrier,” it faces increased competition from cable MVNOs, including Charter Communications and Comcast, and broader roll-outs of 5G by AT&T and Verizon than it did two years ago.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Blog: US mobile, fixed internet fight heats up

T-Mobile, Verizon hammer home internet promos

US telecoms help states fight robocalls
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association