T-Mobile CFO disses competition from cable MVNOs

T-Mobile US CFO Peter Osvaldik claims his company isn’t threatened by cable operators offering more competitively priced low-tier and mid-tier unlimited MVNO plans.

Osvaldik (pictured) used an investor conference yesterday (15 March) to argue that T-Mobile US enjoys competition because it creates “consideration” moments for consumers and enterprises that his company tends to win.

Despite Charter Communications and Comcast continuing to add wireless subscribers in the US through their respective MVNO agreements with Verizon, Osvaldik doesn’t see them as much of a threat. Charter and Comcast both had more than 2 million wireless subscribers as of the most recent fourth quarter, which includes subscribers using Wi-Fi (GSMA Intelligence puts T-Mobile’s connections base at 109 million).

Without naming Charter and Comcast, Osvaldik said cable operators have seen roughly the same run rates for subscribers signing up for their MVNO wireless services over the past five years.

“They’re running about the same pace every single quarter; roughly about 10 per cent SOGA (share of gross adds). Sometimes a little bit less, sometimes it’ll be into the low teens. But that’s the environment we’ve been playing in for the last five years, and it certainly hasn’t hindered our ability to deliver,” he said.

Osvaldik said T-Mobile US had 210 million mid-band points-of-presence (PoPs) at the end of 2021 and it plans to hit 300 million covered (PoPs) by the end of 2023.

Taking aim

Osvaldik also took a shot at major rivals Verizon and AT&T and newcomers.

“To give you some context of what they (AT&T and Verizon) have ahead of them to get from 100 million covered POPs to 200 million covered POPS on mid-band, for us it was three times the number of towers,” he said. “It’s going to take them a while to get to 200.”

Meanwhile Osvaldik expects Dish Networks to become a player in the postpaid service arena once it gets its 5G network up and running, but he doesn’t see Dish being much of a threat initially due to the amount of mid-band spectrum T-Mobile US has already deployed in the top-100 US markets.

Additional opportunities

Osvaldik said T-Mobile US sees additional market opportunities by offering its fixed wireless access (FWA) services in rural or underserved areas across the US while also building its enterprise and government sector to 20 per cent market share by 2025.

One area of potential growth for T-Mobile US is a new MVNO agreement with Altice US. On the company’s fourth quarter earnings call in February, Altice CEO Dexter Goei said his company was “on the one-yard line” in regards to announcing a new MVNO agreement with T-Mobile US.