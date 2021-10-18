New Age of Automation

As automation and machine-to-machine traffic increases, networks are needing to support rising bandwidth and latency requirements from new applications. 5G networks are providing carriers and other industries such as manufacturing, the opportunity to take advantage of the benefits technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things can deliver. Private networks, Mobile Edge Computing and Cloud are providing the necessary network agility and in doing so, open new revenue streams for carriers. This session will cover the current and future use cases that could benefit.

Featured Speakers: